Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 35,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,356. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

