Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2179 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA IIGV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.