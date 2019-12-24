Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,863,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 987,993 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

