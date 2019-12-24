Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

EWEM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.