Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.