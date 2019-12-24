Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

