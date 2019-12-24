Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
PGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $15.13.
Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile
