Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BATS OMFL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,641 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

