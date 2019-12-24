Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5669 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $115.50. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $115.73.

