Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SPHB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

