Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3741 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

RPV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,866. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04.

