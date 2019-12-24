Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of RWW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.83. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

