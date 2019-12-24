Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
IDHQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile
