Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

IDHQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

