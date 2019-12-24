Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

EWSC traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $57.03. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $57.89.

