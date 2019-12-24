Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4739 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

