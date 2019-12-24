Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

