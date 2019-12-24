Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,506. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.