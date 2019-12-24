Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VRIG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.94. 65,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,769. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.