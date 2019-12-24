InvestFeed (IFT) Market Cap Reaches $28,143.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $28,143.00 and $31.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Gatecoin. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

