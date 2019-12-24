Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for adidas (ADS)

adidas (FRA: ADS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – adidas was given a new €292.00 ($339.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($366.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – adidas was given a new €255.00 ($296.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €295.00 ($343.02) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €268.00 ($311.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($348.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of adidas stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, reaching €291.10 ($338.49). 349,958 shares of the company traded hands. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €276.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €273.68.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

