IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.