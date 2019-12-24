IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.44, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.