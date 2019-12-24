Iqvia’s (IQV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.46.

IQV stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,719,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

