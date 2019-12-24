iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1245 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,760. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

