iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Plans $0.58 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5753 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF stock remained flat at $$22.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.