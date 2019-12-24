iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA EMBH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

