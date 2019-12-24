iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.04, 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.