Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,137.46 ($28.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,040.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,978.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 6.54 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.