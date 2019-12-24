Joe Allanson Sells 167 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11.

CRM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,229. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $120.16 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

