John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Plans $0.24 Semi-annual Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2393 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $37.77.

