John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,636. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

