Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,059.68

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,059.68 and traded as low as $3,059.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $3,080.00, with a volume of 218,251 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,403.75 ($44.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,013.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,059.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Farrant bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09) per share, for a total transaction of £384 ($505.13). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Insiders have purchased 7,774 shares of company stock worth $22,142,460 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

