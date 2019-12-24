JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.