JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.20. 9,738,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,926,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

