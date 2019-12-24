JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3093 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

JDIV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.