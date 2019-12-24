Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,914.39

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,914.39 and traded as high as $6,060.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $6,020.00, with a volume of 13,801 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,992.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,000.22. The company has a market capitalization of $374.71 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 200 ($2.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $15.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

