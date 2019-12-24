KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $28.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KBR by 834.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 826,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,579. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $30.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.