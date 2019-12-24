Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 2,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $82,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $8,420.00.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $939.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kforce by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89,325 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

