Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.44 ($1.02) and last traded at A$1.45 ($1.03), approximately 170,232 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.46 ($1.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.38.

Kina Securities Company Profile (ASX:KSL)

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

