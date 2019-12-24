Kleros Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,115,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

