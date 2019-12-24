Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konami from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNMCY opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Konami has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

