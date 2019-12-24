Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,281,000 after buying an additional 157,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 171,079 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 119,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

