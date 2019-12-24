Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $290.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.79.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.66 and its 200 day moving average is $228.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.