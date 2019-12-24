LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.0995 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS, CoinExchange and Kucoin. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $37.82 million and $51,925.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.01199687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

