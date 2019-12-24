Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.07

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.07 and traded as high as $45.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 611,409 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.07.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

