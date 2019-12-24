LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) Shares Down 2.9%

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 154,028 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

LBT Innovations Company Profile (ASX:LBT)

LBT Innovations Limited engages in the research and development of technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets in Australia, Switzerland, and the United States. It offers MICROSTREAK, an automated culture-plate streaking and inoculation system; and APAS, a platform technology for the automation of culture-plate screening and interpretation.

