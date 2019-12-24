Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Lear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average of $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.46. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lear by 738.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

