Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Trading Up 17.2%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was up 17.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 488,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 241,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 950.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,434,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,595,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 110,064 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 10.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,093,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,005,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

