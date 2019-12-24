Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Trading Up 17.2%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was up 17.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 488,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 241,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.
