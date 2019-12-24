LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAMP. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of RAMP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.49. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $38,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in LiveRamp by 71.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $246,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

