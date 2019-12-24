MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.