Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

MAIN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

